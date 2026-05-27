Wake Me Up when Aloe Blacc returns down under

US Grammy-nominated R&B and soul vocalist Aloe Blacc has announced his highly anticipated Wake Me Up Tour for Australia, hitting Riverside Theatre on Friday, September 18.

The upcoming tour also includes dates in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

The tour marks Blacc’s first visit to Australia in more than seven years and will display Blacc’s latest album, Stand Together, featuring hits such as Don’t Go Alone, One Good Thing and Grow Together. Fans can also expect classic tracks such as The Man and Wake Me Up.

Born in California and raised on salsa, merengue, and cumbia, Aloe Blacc made his solo debut with Shine Through in 2006 and followed up with his sophomore album Good Things in 2010. Blacc’s third studio album, Lift Your Spirit, dropped on New Year’s Day in 2014, debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Album. 2025’s Stand Together marked Blacc’s first album in five years.

Aloe Blacc brings his Wake Me Up Tour to Riverside Theatre on Friday, September 18, 2026. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 2, from mellenevents.com.au

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