The ‘Anatomy of Happiness’ laid bare in BODY WORLDS exhibition

After captivating more than 70,000 visitors at its Australian launch in Brisbane, the world-renowned exhibition BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness is coming to Perth.

Developed by Dr Gunther von Hagens, inventor of plastination, and curated by physician and designer Dr Angelina Whalley, this special edition will offer a unique exploration of the human body for Perth audiences when it takes over The Northbridge Centre on Friday, November 7.

Celebrating the profound connection between body and mind, BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness invites visitors on a fascinating journey into the anatomy of happiness—how our choices, emotions, and environment shape both mental and physical health.

BODY WORLDS

All specimens displayed in BODY WORLDS have been willed by donors to be used for scientific purposes and to increase public awareness for medicine, health and fitness. Official BODY WORLDS exhibitions are the only ones to rely on an established body donation program, and to date, more than 23,000 donors around the world—including Australia—have bequeathed their bodies to Dr von Hagens’ Institute for plastination after death.

“Through plastination, we’re able to present the human body in a memorable and beautiful way so that people can learn about anatomy, disease and mental health,” says Dr Angelina Whalley. “What it uncovers is truly fascinating, and we’ve seen visitors around the world leave with a new motivation to live more consciously.”

BODY WORLDS

While exhibiting the human body—shown in motion and at rest, to illustrate the complexity and resilience of the human form—the exhibition features interactive elements, a documentary photo series, multimedia presentations, displays of healthy and diseased organs, infographics and more.

The exhibition also offers science-backed insight into how emotions such as joy, love, fear, and stress visibly manifest in the body and affect long-term health. It invites visitors of all ages and backgrounds to reflect on their lives, their choices, and their capacity for resilience and well-being.

BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness takes over The Northbridge Centre on Friday, November 7, 2025. Tickets are on sale from feverup.com

