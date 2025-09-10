American author Fran Lebowitz brings her ‘unapologetic observations’ down under

Renowned American author and cultural commentator Fran Lebowitz returns to Australia and New Zealand, bringing her razor-sharp commentary, biting realism and unapologetic observations to Perth’s Regal Theatre on Thursday, May 21.

In An Evening with Fran Lebowitz, the star of Martin Scorsese’s hit Netflix documentary series Pretend It’s a City unleashes her chain-smoking, coffee-drinking New Yorker bite on a world falling further into depravity, sucked along in the wake of Trump 2.0.

Lebowitz weaves a cautionary tale for our society and is never short of an opinion—from politicians to AI and people who walk too slowly to billionaires—she has, for decades, lambasted the abhorrent and ridiculous with wit and wisdom in equal measure.

From her turbulent upbringing in New Jersey and her expulsion from high school, branded as a pernicious influence on her peers, to her audacious plunge into 1970s New York City, where she penned a column for Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine, Lebowitz will offer insights into the pressing issues of our time, including gender, race, politics, and the media.

An Evening With Fran Lebowitz hits Regal Theatre on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, September 11, from ticketek.com.au

