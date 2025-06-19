Terracotta Warriors bring ancient Chinese history to life at WA Museum

Set to be the largest museum exhibition in WA, the Terracotta Warriors: Legacy of the First Emperor exhibition will hit WA Museum Boola Bardip from Saturday, June 28, to Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Created by WA Museum in collaboration with Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Centre and Emperor Qinshihuang Mausoleum Museum, the exhibition explores the life, legacy, and afterlife of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, from over 2,000 years ago.

Across seven immersive exhibition zones, more than 225 Chinese artefacts will be on display, with the Terracotta Warriors, the emperor’s tomb, and newly unearthed objects appearing together globally for the first time.

Visitors will also experience the ancient civilisation of the Qin dynasty with multimedia and digital immersive experiences, with the exhibition accompanied by a season-long event and activities program.

WA Museum will host Thursday exhibition discussion nights, Friday evening performances developed in partnership with local Chinese communities, weekend workshops, family-centred Sunday activities, and interactive creative and cultural school holiday programs.

Signature exhibition events include the Guzheng Grand Ensemble, a musical experience featuring over 100 performers from Perth and Sydney that celebrates 2,500 years of Chinese musical tradition regarding the ancient Chinese zither string instrument.

Sunday Yum Cha, presented by Heyder & Shears, also invites attendees to a unique cultural dining experience at Epoch Café to celebrate the exhibition.

Attendees can experience the Terracotta Warriors after dark with the Jade Nights event, featuring expert talks, music, cultural performances and drinks.

Additionally, the Terracotta Warriors: Art Tea event is a tea-based workshop that blends ancient traditions with creativity through music, art and poetry-based sessions.

Attendees can purchase regular tickets or a season pass ticket to the exhibition, which allows them flexibility in returning to the exhibition throughout the season.

Terracotta Warriors: Legacy of the First Emperor hits WA Museum Boola Bardip from Saturday, June 28, 2025, to Sunday, February 22, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from visit.museum.wa.gov