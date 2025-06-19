Sebastian Bach to kick off Down Under Tour in WA

Hard-rock vocalist Sebastian Bach is set to kick off his Down Under Tour 2025 at Freo.Social on Friday, November 21.

Bach came to fame as the lead singer of heavy metal and hard rock band Skid Row from 1987 to 1996 and sang on their iconic self-titled album Skid Row in 1989. Bach’s own discography also includes five solo albums, the most recent being Child Within the Man (2024).

On the tour, Bach will be performing Skid Row’s self-titled debut album in its entirety, including fan favourites “Youth Gone Wild, 18 and Life, Big Guns and I Remember You. The concert will also feature an encore with selected tracks from Skid Row’s Slave to the Grind album alongside other work from Bach’s solo career.

Sebastian Bach plays Freo.Social on Friday, November 21, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from davidroywilliams.com

