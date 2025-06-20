Cabin Fever festival to warm up winter in the South West with fiery live music line-up

Western Australia’s longest-running winter festival, Cabin Fever, is set to return to the South West this year. Featuring over 40 events in Margaret River, Busselton and beyond, the festival runs from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 27.

Kicking off on the first night of the festival, Blazing Brews is set to host live performances from blues-rock group Lightnin’ Jack Trio, acoustic artist Ben Catley, swamp-rockers Mossy Fogg, and local act Negronis at Beerfarm, Metricup.

The Cabin at Busselton Foreshore will once again be hosting free live music alongside pop-up bars and family-friendly activities from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 20. The line-up will include local artists including Sophian, Ghost Care, King Blue, Free Aviary, Soul Seeds, Kiera Jas, and more.

Skigh Wine and River & Vines Events will host a special Cabin Fever edition of their monthly Sunday Sounds concert. The free entry event will feature an afternoon of blues and rock-infused music, alongside a live broadcast by Radio Margaret River on Sunday, July 20.

WA indie rockers DICE are set to headline the stage at Shelter Brewing Co. on Friday, July 25. Supported by Dear Sunday and Kiera Jas, attendees can enjoy an evening of top-notch WA music and beer and a late-night silent disco for those not ready to call it a night.

This glitter-soaked disco party, Disco Juice 2.0, returns to CBCo Brewing on Saturday, July 26, with DJs Lala Lee Duo, Light City Funk Orchestra, Pukka and CBCo All-Stars behind the decks.

Cabin Fever ends on a high note with a country music hoedown at Settler’s Tavern on Sunday, July 27. Featuring Bluegrass Parkway, Lucky Oceans with Dave and Howie, Luca Gatti and his Honky Tonk Band, and local legend Scott Wise, expect boot-scootin’ tunes, American BBQ, line dancing, and free entry all afternoon long.

“Cabin Fever is all about bringing people together, whether it’s in front of a stage, around a fire pit, at a dinner table, or on a dance floor,” said Festival Director Erin Molloy. “Music has always been a huge part of the festival, and this year the line-up is a real celebration of the sounds that make the South West such a special place to hear new music, dance and party in winter.”

Beyond the music, Cabin Fever festival also features a range of other events, including the popular game night rave party Bingo Loco, a Cheese Toastie Battle, drag queen-hosted cabaret wine-tasting night Wine’s a Drag and more.

Cabin Fever festival returns to the South West from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 27, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from cabinfeverfest.com.au

