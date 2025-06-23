AC/DC power up for Australian arena tour

AC/DC, one of Australia’s biggest ever rock bands, are returning to our shores for their first Australian tour in ten years.

Fronted by vocalist Brian Johnson and legendary guitarist Angus Young, the rock legends will bring their Power Up tour to Optus Stadium on Thursday, December 4.

It will be the first time AC/DC have performed in Perth since they brought their Rock or Bust world tour to Subiaco Oval in 2015.

Melbourne ‘pub punks’ Amyl and the Sniffers will join AC/DC for the full run of dates, which also includes stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.

AC/DC are touring in support of their 17th studio album, Power Up, which came out in 2020. The Power Up tour launched in Europe last year, selling over 2 million tickets within 24 hours. After moving through the US earlier this year, the band is set to perform more European dates before heading back to Australia.

AC/DC’s Power Up tour hits Optus Stadium on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 26 from acdc.com

