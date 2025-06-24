Dave Graney ‘n’ The Coral Snakes bring anniversary tour to the west coast

Dave Graney ‘n’ The Coral Snakes are bringing their Soft ‘n’ Sexy Sound Tour to the west coast this October.

Dave Graney and original Coral Snakes members Clare Moore, Rod Hayward, and Robin Casinader are set to perform at Freo.Social on Friday, October 24, and at The River Hotel, Margaret River, on Saturday, October 25.

The 90s rockers arrive as part of a 20-date tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their award-winning 1995 album The Soft ‘n’ Sexy Sound. Originally recorded at Metropolis Audio in Melbourne and produced by Victor Van Vugt, the group’s fifth studio album won Graney an ARIA Award for Best Male Artist in 1996.

Audiences can expect to hear hits like Rock’n’Roll is Where I Hide, I’m Not Afraid to Be Heavy, and I’m Gonna Live in My Own Big World, along with other classics and fan favourites.

Dave Graney ‘n’ The Coral Snakes bring their Soft ‘n’ Sexy Sound Tour to Freo.Social on Friday, October 24, and The River Hotel on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from davegraney.com

Prev x Next →