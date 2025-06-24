Brains, beats and bonus prizes: RTRFM’s quiz night is back

Community radio station RTRFM are holding their annual fundraising Quiz Night at the Mount Hawthorn Main Hall on Saturday, July 19.

Hosted by RTRFM Breakfast presenter Pam Boland, the event invites teams of up to six players to test their wits across a wide range of topics—from politics and pop culture to Perth-specific trivia and 90s nostalgia. Special guest rounds will include a musical twist courtesy of Eddie Electric and Isaac Diamond in the Slightly Odway segment, while Tristan Fidler and Simon Miraudo return to quiz cinephiles in the Movie Squad round.

There are prizes not just for the winning team but also for the best team name. Even the last-place finishers will go home with some mystery goodies. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, but alcohol will be available at the venue.

“This isn’t just for hardcore music fans,” said RTRFM. “We want teams with a mix of brains, sports nuts, politics buffs, general knowledge gurus, and culture vultures—all are welcome.”

Tickets are available now, with pricing options for general public, RTRFM subscribers and Gold Subscribers.

RTRFM’s Quiz Night takes place at Mount Hawthorn Main Hall on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

