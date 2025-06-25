Kaiser Chiefs celebrate 20 Years of Employment with Australian arena tour

UK indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs have announced their return to Australia this November, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal record, Employment.

On their first visit to our shores since 2012, Kaiser Chiefs kick off the Employment tour at Perth’s RAC Arena on Sunday, November 23, followed by performances in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Originally released in March 2005, Employment is one of the most successful debut albums from a UK band. Featuring a host of hit singles including Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, and Everyday I Love You Less And Less, the record peaked at #2 on the UK album chart, sold more than 2.1 million copies, and has been certified 7x Platinum status by the British Phonographic Industry.

“Twenty years ago, a brand new song by a brand new band was released. I Predict A Riot was the start of something really special for some musicians from Leeds,” the band reminisced upon revealing the tour news. “And the album that followed, Employment, changed our lives and has soundtracked the lives of millions of others since 2005. In 2025 we are saluting 20 years of that album, and everyone is invited. Come celebrate the 2000s, loving everything less and less, and stripey blazers taking over the world.”

Kaiser Chiefs’ Employment tour hits RAC Arena on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, July 1, from secretsounds.com

Prev x