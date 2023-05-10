Tender is the Night concert series returns with the music of The Kill Devil Hills

Popular Perth event series Tender is the Night is back again in 2023 with an exciting new line-up of local artists set to have their music reimagined with a string quartet.

The newest edition will feature Brendon Humphries and Todd Pickett in solo sets performing for the first time with the Tender Strings Quartet, at the art deco Tivoli Theatre in Applecross on Saturday, May 27.

Brendon Humphries, best known as founding member of local favourites The Kill Devil Hills and purveyor of ‘ugly but honest ballads,’ brings his song writing and singing prowess to the Tender stage. Supporting the set is Todd Pickett, well known drummer and long-time collaborator of The Kill Devil Hills, The Southern River Band, Abbe May and Thornbird.

Tender is the Night pairs WA songwriters with WA composers, featuring a suite of songs with string scores written by classical composers and performed by the Tender Strings Quartet. Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the work of each performer and the beautiful arrangements of ten different composers, as each piece comes together for the very first time in front of a live audience.

Tender is the Night began as a backyard concert series in 2020, with the first public edition of the event held the following year. Previous Tender is the Night guest stars have included Tanaya Harper, Simone and Girlfunkle and Michael Savage.

Tender is the Night is a picnic style event, and guests are invited to bring their own cushions, rugs, drinks and nibbles. Purchasing tickets pre-sale is recommended as door sales are not guaranteed if the event sells out.

Brendon Humphries and Todd Pickett perform at Tender is the Night at Tivoli Theatre on Saturday, May 27, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to melvillecity.com.au

