Proclivity set to take the stage with debut single ‘Mania’

Perth progressive metal act Proclivity are set to launch their debut single Mania at Lynott’s Lounge this Friday, May 12. Nine-Eight Records and Nine-Eight Touring are joining forces to promote the event, with support acts Consentium, Code Red and Monkey Emperor lined up to make it a night to remember.

Produced and engineered by Matt Templeman of Templeman Audio, Proclivity’s debut single Mania is a heavy, melodic track that showcases their unique sound, blending a range of influences from Karnivool to Tool.

Proclivity’s first single features Hayden Wright‘s melodic, throaty vocals leading the charge, David Ellis and Ben Tippins’ catchy riffs and sensational solos on the guitars, and the rhythm section of David May and Sol Spilsbury-Slee.

Mania is the first of a series of three singles to be released, so we can expect more new music and live shows from Proclivity in the future.

Proclivity launch their debut single Mania at Lynott’s Lounge this Friday, May 12, 2023. Buy the single on BandCamp, or watch the newly released lyric video below. For more info and to buy tickets head to the Facebook event page or oztix.com.au.

