Free sunset concerts are back this Friday with beloved Motown and soul classics

The Ellington Jazz Club‘s Friday Sundowner Concert Series is back at Yagan Square Amphitheatre this Friday, May 12, with 11-piece sensation the Milford Street Shakers to perform beloved Motown and soul classics.

Kicking off at 5.30pm, Motown & Soul with the Milford Street Shakers is set to be a trip back to the vibrant era of the 1960s, a time when big bands dominated dance floors and the fusion of gospel, rhythm and blues, and jazz gave birth to some of the most unforgettable soulful melodies.

Lead vocalist Ayla Woodland, together with her exceptional band (pictured above), will bring to life iconic soul and Motown favourites. With the elegance of Mad Men, the exuberance of Palm Springs, and their signature camaraderie, the Milford Street Shakers deliver non-stop hits, featuring breathtaking vocals, pulsating rhythms, and soaring horns.

The performance is the second in the series which brings the heart of the city to life on Friday evenings with world-class, big-band performances from Perth’s top jazz vocalists and musicians in free sunset concerts.

The series kicked off last Friday with The Music of Frank Sinatra with James Flynn, featuring international jazz vocalist, actor, writer and composer James Flynn leading a seven-piece band through Sinatra’s timeless tunes.

Next week catch Elton, Bowie, Beatles with Catherine Summers on Friday, May 19 as Catherine Summers and her six-piece band perform a journey through the hits of the three iconic music legends.

Wrapping up the series on Friday, May 26 is The Music of Adele with Gemma Luxton, offering an unmissable evening featuring the chart-topping hits from all four of Adele’s no. 1 albums in a soulful performance by Gemma Luxton with her five-piece band.

No tickets are required to join the fun, but audience members are encouraged to bring a cushion or rug to sit back and enjoy the lively musical ambience. A range of select refreshments will be on sale, and BYO picnics are permitted (no alcohol).

The Friday Sundowner Concert Series hits Yagan Square Amphitheatre each Friday in May from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. For more information, visit yagansquare.com.au

