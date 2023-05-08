Coldplay to perform one-off Perth stadium show

Coldplay will perform a one-off Australian show in Perth this year.

A teaser video dropped on Twitter last night revealed the UK act’s Music Of The Spheres world tour was coming to Optus Stadium, but no date has been revealed yet.

The video shows footage of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres world tour promo video playing on the venue’s LED screen with the hashtag #MOTSWT. The video finishes up with the tagline ‘Walking on a Dream,’ the slogan lifted from the Empire of the Sun track of the same name, which has been used to promote the state through Tourism WA.