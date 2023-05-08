Coldplay to perform one-off Perth stadium show
Coldplay will perform a one-off Australian show in Perth this year.
A teaser video dropped on Twitter last night revealed the UK act’s Music Of The Spheres world tour was coming to Optus Stadium, but no date has been revealed yet.
The video shows footage of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres world tour promo video playing on the venue’s LED screen with the hashtag #MOTSWT. The video finishes up with the tagline ‘Walking on a Dream,’ the slogan lifted from the Empire of the Sun track of the same name, which has been used to promote the state through Tourism WA.
#MOTSWT pic.twitter.com/B9xbTEA1b6
— Live Nation Australia (@LiveNationAU) May 7, 2023
Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres tour kicked off in South America March last year and has progressively made its way around the world, with no Australian tour dates confirmed. There are gaps in Coldplay’s tour schedule which could see them make their way to Perth through July to September, but it is more likely to be after the US leg of their tour wraps up in October.
It will be the first time Coldplay have come to Perth since 2009 when they played at the Burswood Dome. Coldplay toured Australia in 2012 and 2016 but did not come to Western Australia.
Coldplay’s ninth studio album Music Of The Spheres was released in 2021 and featured the hit My Universe with BTS.
Coldplay will perform at Optus Stadium, with a date yet to be announced. Follow X-Press on Facebook and sign up to our newsletter for updates on this story as it unfolds.