Coldplay confirm Optus Stadium date, reveal support acts

Coldplay have confirmed they are coming to Perth this year, with the UK rockers set to perform at Optus Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

Earlier this week Optus Stadium released a video showing a promo video for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour displaying on one of the venue’s massive LED screens. While the video just about confirmed rumours that Coldplay were set to perform a Perth show this year, it did not include a date for the event.

Now with the details released, fans are told they can look forward to a ‘spectacular event bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands’ at the first Coldplay concert staged in Perth in fourteen years.

Amy Shark and Thelma Plum have also been revealed as the support acts at the Australian exclusive event.

Coldplay hit Optus Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Pre-sale ticket registration is open here from Friday, May 12, with tickets on sale to the general public from Tuesday, May 16.

