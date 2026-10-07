Tash Sultana announces additional Perth show

Due to overwhelming public demand, Tash Sultana has announced a second Perth show at Astor Theatre on Wednesday, May 12. This comes in addition to the previously announced, now sold-out show at Astor Theatre on Thursday, May 13.

The tour celebrates the new release of Sultana’s highly anticipated third studio album, which is yet to be given a title or release date.

The audience can expect to hear new tracks from the album, including new single Something In The Water, as well as their career-spanning hits such as Jungle, Pretty Lady, Notion and more.

Melbourne multi-instrumentalist and producer Tash Sultana has achieved billions of global streams and won several awards, including an ARIA Music Award and a triple j Award. Sultana has also collaborated with many high-profile artists, such as Snoop Dogg, Matt Corby, Teddy Swims and more.

Tash Sultana has announced a second Perth show at Astor Theatre on Wednesday, May 12, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from frontiertouring.com

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