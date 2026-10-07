New Perth supergroup (Artificial) Nights get real with double single launch

Perth five-piece (Artificial) Nights are launching their debut singles, My Planet and She Won’t Move, at Lyric’s Underground in Maylands on Saturday, October 17.

Alt-rock band Deep Beep and alternative pop and hip-hop artist Chatters will join the lineup as special guests on the night.

Formed from the archives of Perth’s 2000s golden music era, (Artificial) Nights made their official launch as a band with a sold-out show in June.

Now, after going to work in the studio, they are ready to take the next step with their debut singles, My Planet and She Won’t Move. Written, performed, and recorded at Yallingup Studios and produced by Liam Yapp, My Planet takes the audience into a world of ghosts and metaphors, while She Won’t Move paints a swirling wall of post-punk sound, carefully curated to bring the audience somewhere close.

(Artificial) Nights launch their debut singles My Planet and She Won’t Move at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, October 17, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

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