RAC Arena’s Concert Superpass Charity Raffle returns for 2027

RAC Arena’s Concert Superpass Charity Raffle is back, giving one lucky winner a chance to score two tickets to each concert in RAC Arena throughout 2027.

Formerly known as the Golden Ticket, the Concert Superpass is the year-long prize for live music lovers, with two tickets to each concert at RAC Arena in 2027, including Radiohead, Bryan Adams, Evanescence, Empire of the Sun, and Westlife, with plenty more acts to be announced.

It doesn’t stop at the tickets, as the tickets include a $1,000 food and beverage voucher to use throughout the prize period.

Importantly, every $10 raffle ticket also helps to make a difference beyond the Arena. Last year’s campaign raised an amazing $74,530 for The Salvation Army WA and their beloved Christmas appeal, which provides support for West Australian families facing hardship during the festive season.

“The funds raised last year allowed us to provide 516 meals for people experiencing homelessness and 80 nights of safe accommodation with full meals and vital case management,” said The Salvation Army WA State External Communications Manager Warren Palmer.

“Christmas was also made brighter for many with over 515 families enjoying a special Christmas lunch, as well as 442 children waking up to stockings full of gifts. This initiative continues to impact lives, provide crucial relief, and deliver a brighter day for many hundreds of families across WA. We remain deeply grateful for this continued partnership with RAC Arena.”

This year’s Concert Superpass winner has already put their prize to good use, enjoying a big range of shows including Lorde, OneRepublic, Hilltop Hoods, Machine Gun Kelly, Guy Sebastian, Laufey, Alex Warren, and Jason Derulo, with Conan Gray, Hans Zimmer, Zara Larsson, Tame Impala, Hilary Duff, and Lily Allen still to come.

“As the 2026 RAC Arena Concert Superpass winner, I have thoroughly enjoyed a variety of amazing concerts,” said Concert Superpass winner Rob. “RAC Arena is a fantastic venue offering excellent facilities, and the seats provide an outstanding view of the stage. I feel very privileged to have won this year’s Concert Superpass.”

RAC Arena’s Concert Superpass Raffle entries open on Thursday, October 1, and run until Monday, November 16, 2026. To purchase a ticket, head to racarena.com.au

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