Fremantle Folk Festival reels in big talent for 2026 lineup

The Fremantle Folk Festival returns this year, bringing together a mix of local talent and touring acts onstage at Clancy’s Fish Pub on Saturday, November 21.

Highlights this year include WAM Award-winning singer, songwriter and bassist Grace Barbé, who returns to Perth after touring with The Cat Empire on their Orchestra Encore Tour.

Also joining the lineup are Melbourne folk-rockers Things of Stone and Wood, who arrive in Western Australia as part of a national tour in support of their new album, The Final Forest.

Fellow Victorians Polly Medlen Band and Misty Harlowe are also making their way to the west coast for the special event.

The two-stage, family-friendly mini fest also features a stack of local talent, including Carus Thompson, Jon Cope, Danella, Jack Hamilton and more.

Check out the full lineup below:

Grace Barbé

Things of Stone and Wood (Victoria)

Carus Thompson

Polly Medlen Band (Victoria)

Jon Cope (Celtic Country Blues)

Danella

Dave Hyams and Rose Parker

Jack Hamilton

Misty Harlowe (Victoria)

Benny Rowe Trio

Fremantle Folk Festival hits Clancy’s Fish Pub on Saturday, November 21, 2026. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au

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