Perth genre-benders liveconformdie hit their prime with new EP release

Perth genre-bending heavy outfit liveconformdie have released a new single, Heart Eater, the second from their upcoming EP Die In My Prime, which is out Friday, October 9.

To celebrate the release, the band will bring the record to life on home turf with an EP launch show at Amplifier Bar on Saturday, October 17.

Alt-metal outfit heaven // alone, deathcore band Our Demise, and groove metal group Curse will join as local supporting acts on stage during the night.

Throwing deathcore, ’90s and 2000s nu-metal, metalcore, and industrial electronics into one mix, Heart Eater dives into the intoxicating relationship between power, control, cruelty, and desire, stepping inside the mindset of someone who finds gratification in domination and the deliberate destruction of those caught in their web.

It follows on from liveconformdie’s lead single, Soul Devourer, which made its triple j CORE debut last month. Both singles are an advance taste of Die In My Prime, an EP that marks a new chapter for Liveconformdie, building on the foundations of their previous releases, 2016’s Vol. I: Cigarette Lullaby, 2018’s Circa ’94, and 2022’s Vol. II: Music for Living Failures.

Formed in 2015, liveconformdie have gained more than 11 million streams across digital platforms and shared stages with the likes of Thy Art Is Murder, The Amity Affliction, Protest The Hero, Make Them Suffer, Polaris and more.

Heart Eater is available to stream now, and Die In My Prime is out on Friday, October 9, 2026. liveconformdie hit Amplifier Bar on Saturday, October 17. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

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