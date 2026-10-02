Bachman-Turner Overdrive to bring No Speed Limit Tour to WA

Canadian rockers Bachman-Turner Overdrive are set to bring their No Speed Limit Tour to the Australian capitals next year, hitting Astor Theatre on Thursday, February 11.

The band’s set will include classics such as You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet, a #1 hit in over 20 countries, Takin’ Care of Business, Let it Ride, and Roll on Down the Highway.

In 2023, Randy Bachman revived Bachman-Turner Overdrive and got back on the road, headlining successful tours in Canada and the US in 2024 and 2025.

Speaking on the band’s lineup revamp, Bachman said, “BTO has truly become a family band again. My son, Tal Bachman, on guitar; my daughter-in-law, KoKo Bachman, on drums; and our friends Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar. We sound better than ever. We’re playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts, and the response from fans has been incredible. The BTO sound is BACK!”

The 82-year-old has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has earned him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries, and over the course of his career, he has sold over 40 million records.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive play Astor Theatre on Thursday, February 11, 2027. Tickets are on sale from premier.ticketek.com.au

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