Helen Shanahan unveils My Hamartia ahead of 2027 album release

Perth indie folk singer Helen Shanahan has released the single My Hamartia, the first taste of her forthcoming third album Hamartia, due February 2027.

My Hamartia, and the broader forthcoming album, were produced, engineered and mixed by award-winning songwriter and producer Dylan Ollivierre (Meg Mac, Holy Holy, Tia Gostelow), with mastering courtesy of Brodie Stewart.

“It feels incredibly exciting to finally be releasing My Hamartia,” Shanahan said. “This song really opened the door to the whole album and its concept, so it feels like the perfect place to begin. The album explores the idea of ‘hamartia’, a fatal flaw, or the part of ourselves that can sometimes contribute to our own undoing.”

“I’ve lived with these songs for a long time now,” she added. “So finally getting to share the first piece of the record feels equal parts exciting and nerve-racking!”

A graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), Shanahan signed with Mushroom Music Publishing in 2015 following the release of her EP Finding Gold, paving the way for her debut full-length album, 2017’s Every Little Sting.

The 36-year-old won the WAM Song of the Year Award in 2018 for I Only Hide. She has also performed backing vocals for Tim Minchin and toured alongside Passenger, Matt Corby, Missy Higgins, Jackson Browne, The Waifs and Peter Garrett.

Shanahan will also take to the stage for a special album launch next year, with more details to be announced soon.

“The record marks a new chapter for me sonically and creatively, leaning further into folk and Americana while keeping storytelling at its centre,” she said.

Helen Shanahan’s new single My Hamartia is out now. Hamartia, the album, is set for release in February 2027 and available to presave now.

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