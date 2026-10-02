Joy lives here: WASO announces 2027 season

West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) has announced its 2027 season, celebrating live orchestral music with an expansive program titled Joy Lives Here.

Throughout the year WASO will present an extensive program of classics, contemporary Australian works, and international artists, as well as surprise special events from across Perth and regional WA.

WASO’s 2027 season will bring together four core classical series; MACA Symphonic, Matinee Symphony, Baroque and Chamber.

Principal conductor Asher Fisch leads the orchestra and will be performing the opener, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Bruckner’s Fifth, Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony, and a program of Wagner and Strauss. The opener will then continue with major works including Bruckner’s Fifth, Brahms’ Second, Stravinsky’s Petrushka, Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1 and Boléro.

Guest artists include Ukrainian conductor Kirill Karabits and pianist Vadym Kholodenko; Italian-Turkish conductor Nil Venditti and Korean pianist Joyce Yang, both making their WASO debuts; French conductor Chloé van Soeterstède; returning conductors Lawrence Renes and Umberto Clerici; violinist Simone Lamsma; pianists Alexander Gavrylyuk and Vadym Kholodenko; and cellist Li-Wei Qin.

WASO will also shine a spotlight on its own musicians, with performances featuring Concertmaster Laurence Jackson, Principal Oboe Liz Chee, the orchestra’s percussion section, and members of the WASO Chorus.

World premieres include Carl Vine’s Piano Concerto No. 3, performed by pianist Vadym Kholodenko; Richard Mills’ Percussion Symphony, showcasing WASO’s own percussionists; a new work by Elizabeth Younan; James Ledger’s Cello Concerto, performed by acclaimed cellist Li-Wei Qin; and Lachlan Skipworth’s Oboe Concerto, performed by WASO Principal Oboe Liz Chee.

The season also continues WASO’s Composition Project, with emerging Western Australian composers Darcy Lewis and Amy Skellern each receiving world premieres of new works. Alongside these new commissions, audiences will discover music being performed by WASO for the first time, including works by Camille Pépin, Anna Clyne, Theodore Akimenko, Louise Farrenc and Ethel Smyth.

The Baroque Series returns to the grandeur of His Majesty’s Theatre, with Shaun Lee-Chen directing programs featuring Handel, Bach, Vivaldi, and other Baroque masters. The Chamber Series returns to the Government House Ballroom, with WASO musicians presenting programmes exploring music by Brahms, Wagner, Shostakovich, Kodály, Janáček, Dvořák, Bacewicz, Stravinsky and Piazzolla.

WASO will celebrate major screen music in its Art of the Score presentation of The Music of the Lord of the Rings, exploring Howard Shore’s acclaimed scores with commentary and live musical demonstrations. And, marking 50 years of Star Wars: A New Hope, WASO will perform John Williams’ Oscar-winning score live to the complete film, conducted by Jessica Gethin.

As the State Orchestra, WASO’s 2027 season extends well beyond Perth. Regional performances begin in March with Sounds of Splendour at Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, led by Shaun Lee-Chen. In August, Asher Fisch leads WASO in Mandurah and Albany, joined by acclaimed violinist Francesca Dego. The orchestra returns to Bunbury in October with Chloé van Soeterstède and Simone Lamsma.

First beginning in 1928, WASO is the largest employer of performing artists in WA and reaches more than two million people with musical experiences each year on concert stages, in the community and online.

WASO 2027 Season subscription packages go on sale on Wednesday, September 30, with single tickets on sale from Wednesday, November 4, 2026. For more information and ticket sales go to waso.com.au

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