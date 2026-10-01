Teskey Brothers and South Summit headline free Global Citizen event in Perth

Activist organisation Global Citizen has announced it will host Global Citizen Nights: Perth, a free, ticketed music event headlined by The Teskey Brothers, South Summit and Ruby Rodgers at Riverside Theatre, on Tuesday, October 20.

The night of music, culture, and storytelling will celebrate the leaders’ and communities’ commitments to energy security and clean industry development for the Indo-Pacific region. The evening marks the finale to Global Citizen NOW: Perth—an action summit, running from Sunday, October 18, to Tuesday, October 20.

Notable participants include sports icons such as Australian Olympian Ian Thorpe, Fremantle Dockers Captain Alex Pearce, and Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner, as well as musician and activist John Butler and artist Amy Steel. Many other local and international political figures will also be involved.

The event marks Global Citizen’s return to Perth for the first time in 15 years, following their landmark End of Polio concert in 2011. Attendees can earn free tickets to Global Citizen Nights: Perth by registering their support for the program, and local residents can also earn tickets by volunteering in community initiatives.

“It’s a real honour to be invited to play at Global Citizen Nights: Perth,” said Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers. “What Global Citizen is doing is so much bigger than music, so it’s pretty special to be able to contribute in a small way. We’re really grateful to be part of it and look forward to closing out this very special event with some tunes.”

Global Citizen NOW: Perth runs from Sunday, October 18, to Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at multiple venues across Perth before closing with Global Citizen Nights: Perth at Riverside Theatre. For the full list of participants, further information and ticket registration, visit globalcitizen.org

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