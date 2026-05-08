Swervedriver set to Raise the roof in Freo for anniversary tour

British alt-rockers Swervedriver are set to hit Perth later this year, celebrating 35 years since the release of debut studio album Raise. The band will hit the stage at Freo.Social on Tuesday, September 8, with a set list consisting of the 1991 album in full, plus more Swervedriver classics.

Formed in late 80s Oxford after the disbandment of Shake Appeal, Swervedriver gained prominence in the early 90s with the success of Raise. The band went on to release five more studio albums, two compilation albums and multiple EPs, including their most recent release, 2025’s The World’s Fair.

The four-piece will open the tour in Perth, supported by Western Australian psychedelic noir group Lake Mammoth, before heading east for shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Swervedriver hit Freo.Social on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au