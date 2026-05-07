Ash celebrate 30 years of their debut album with Australian tour

Irish power pop trio Ash have announced an Australian tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album, 1977, performing the record in full.

The tour kicks off in Perth with shows at Rosemount Hotel on Friday, September 4 and Freo.Social on Saturday, September 5, before heading on to Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Released in 1996, 1977 has sold more than two million copies worldwide and propelled by hit singles Girl From Mars, Kung Fu, Angel Interceptor, Goldfinger and Oh Yeah, all of which reached the UK Top 20.

Alongside the full-album performance, fans can also expect a selection of favourites from across the band’s career, including A Life Less Ordinary, Shining Light and more.

Ash’s 1977 30th Anniversary Tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Friday, September 4 and Freo.Social on Saturday, September 5, 2026. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ash-official.com

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