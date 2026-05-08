Plini brings An Unnameable Desire album tour to Perth

Australian guitarist and composer Plini is set to bring his national tour to Magnet House on Tuesday, August 11.

Plini is touring in celebration of his third studio album, An Unnameable Desire, which was released last month.

The new album sees Plini team up with Simon Grove on co-production duties after Plini composed, produced, arranged and mixed his first two albums, Handmade Cities (2016) and Impulse Voices (2020), himself.

Following shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, Plini will be closing the Australian leg of his tour in Perth before going to New Zealand. He will be joined by British math rock group Delta Sleep on their second-ever trip to Australia, alongside Sydney alt-metal four-piece nightdive.

“I’m excited to bring my biggest production around Australia and New Zealand in August,” said Plini. “Playing songs from the new album around Europe at the moment has already been insanely fun…and I’m extra excited to have put together a bill of some of my favourite bands!”

Known for his fusion of prog rock, metal and technical guitar talent, Plini has been nominated for Live Guitarist of the Year at the National Live Music Awards of 2018 and was the first instrumental act to play UK’s Download Festival.

Plini performs at Magnet House on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from tickets.393murray.com.au

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