Joan & The Giants release latest single Mamma Don’t Cry

Perth-raised pop rockers Joan & The Giants have announced a run of live shows in support of their latest single, Mamma Don’t Cry, including a homecoming headline show at The Bird in Northbridge on Friday, July 3.

Co-produced by Joel Quartermain (G Flip, Oh Pep, Meg Mac) and Edwin White (Vance Joy, Amy Shark, Jack River), the song tells the story of when lead vocalist Grace Newton-Wordsworth confided in her mother about an abusive relationship.

“We’d gone for coffee in Fremantle, and that’s when I finally told her what I had been through,” Newton-Wordsworth reflects. “She broke down in tears, heartbroken that I hadn’t told her while it was happening. But the truth is, when you’re in it, you don’t really tell anyone. It takes every ounce of strength just to stop excusing it—and even more to finally walk away.”

The lyrics recount her healing journey after moving into a share house with strangers after leaving the relationship: “They took my baggage and I cried on their shoulders / I’ve never known a love like this that comes with no conditions / I’ve never known safety or a house with no screaming.”

“It came from a time when I discovered just how strong I really was—and I’m proud of that,” said Newton-Wordsworth. “I felt like a butterfly leaving the cocoon, slowly finding freedom, peace, and a sense of self again.”

Joan & The Giants are currently based in Melbourne and have had success overseas with a past performance at SXSW (South by Southwest) Austin in 2025. The four-piece are scheduled to play at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton, UK, later this month and following their Perth show, return to Melbourne for four dates in August.

The group have received multiple Australian accolades, including wins and nominations for WAM awards, and are a previous Unearthed Feature Artist with multiple plays on Triple J. Recent collaboration with Victorian indie-rocker Seb Szabo, Figure It Out, was added to ABC Country and aired across Triple J, Unearthed and community radio stations.

Joan & The Giants’ new single Mamma Don’t Cry is out now. Joan & The Giants play The Bird on Friday, July 3, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

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