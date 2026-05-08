Rosemount Hotel set to shine with WAAPA Contemporary Music graduate showcase

WAAPA is set to showcase its graduating cohort of Contemporary Music students with a series of special performances at Rosemount Hotel.

Running over four nights this month, the WAAPA Main Stage Sessions will highlight the creativity and artistry of the university’s pupils on Monday, May 18; Tuesday, May 19; Monday, May 25; and Tuesday, May 26.

Drawing from multiple genres of music, each show will see a student perform a 25-minute set, backed by a full band, showcasing their own original works plus reimagined arrangements of popular hits.

“The real-world, hands-on preparation for these shows is totally relevant to our students’ professional working lives as performers,” says Dr Matt Allen, Course Coordinator of WAAPA’s Contemporary Music program.

The Contemporary Music program has cultivated the talent of many acclaimed musicians such as Tim Minchin, Meg Mac, Blake Rose and Siobhan Cotchin.

WAAPA Main Stage Sessions will be running over consecutive Monday and Tuesday nights; beginning Monday, May 18, until Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from rosemounthotel.com.au

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