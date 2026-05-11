Atlanta rapper J.I.D set for Perth stop on worldwide tour

Atlanta rapper and platinum-selling artist J.I.D touches down in Australia this month as part of his God Does Like World Tours.

The tour, which includes nearly seventy shows across four different continents, hits Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney before landing at Metro City in Perth on Saturday, May 23.

J.I.D arrives with new material from his 2025 album God Does Like Ugly, which features the singles WRK and Sk8, and guest appearances from Vince Staples, EarthGang, Ty Dolla Sign, 6lack, Jessie Reyez and more.

American singer-songwriter Jordan Ward will support J.I.D on all Australian dates.

J.I.D hits Metro City in Perth on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from livenation.com.au

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