Swedish violincore masters Imminence to hit the west coast

Swedish ‘violincore’ act Imminence are heading to our shores for their first headline tour of Australia. With five shows scheduled, the Return of the Black Tour kicks off in Brisbane and hits Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before concluding at Perth’s Magnet House on Wednesday, October 15.

Imminence are known for fusing the sounds of classical strings with Swedish death metal and are pioneers in the violincore subgenre. The band arrive fresh from the release of The Return of the Black album in May, an extended and remastered edition of their 2024 album, The Black.

Since the release of their debut studio album, I, in 2014, the band now has seven studio albums to their name and have performed at multiple festivals, including their sell-out Good Things Festival performance in Australia last year.

Imminence play Magnet House on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

Prev x