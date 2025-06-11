David Byrne announces Australian arena tour

One of pop music’s greatest ever innovators, David Byrne, has announced his long-awaited return to Australia this summer.

Touring in support of his new album, Who Is The Sky?, the iconic Talking Heads‘ frontman will perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Last in Australia and New Zealand in 2018 for his critically acclaimed American Utopia tour, David’s brand-new live show will comprise 13 musicians, singers and dancers, including members of the American Utopia band, all of whom will be mobile throughout the set.

Who Is the Sky? is Byrne’s first new album since 2018’s award-winning American Utopia. It was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra.

Musical friends old and new, including St. Vincent, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, The Smile drummer Tom Skinner, and American Utopia percussionist Mauro Refosco, also make appearances on Who Is the Sky?, which is led by the infectious single Everybody Laughs.​

David Byrne plays RAC Arena on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 13 from frontiertouring.com

