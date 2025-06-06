Genre-defying Faroese artist Eivør brings Australian headline tour to Perth

Experimental folk artist Eivør is set to hit the Perth stage next year for her debut headline tour of Australia and New Zealand. The Faroese vocalist will be performing at Astor Theatre on Wednesday, March 25, for the final show in her six-date tour.

The 2021 Nordic Council Music Prize winner, with ten solo studio albums to date, was last in Australia as the support act for European neo-folk band Heilung in 2024. This time Eivør will return to headline with Sylvaine, a leading figure in the blackgaze and Nordic music scene, set to support.

Best known for her 2004 single Trøllabundin, Eivør has released albums in both Faroese and English and has had her work featured on television and video soundtracks, most notably The Last Kingdom, God of War, and The Banner Saga 3, as well as acting roles in Eivør: True Love and 111 Góðir Dagar.

Eivør hits Astor Theatre on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

Prev x