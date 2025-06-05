Perth indie rockers Dugite uncoil debut single Blue & Black

Perth alternative indie-rock band Dugite are set to celebrate the release of their debut single, Blue & Black, with a launch party at Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, June 14.

The local five-piece is set to release Blue & Black on Wednesday, June 11, with the new single building on emotional inertia, tension and raw honesty.

The band, consisting of Will Ewart on vocals, Aidan Fallara and Josh Sharkey on guitar, Myles Walker on bass, and Lachie Lawson on drums, will hit the stage for the launch party alongside local bands Charm, Outfront and Lefty.

Dugite are also performing at Saturday Live at Clancy’s Fish Pub in Fremantle on Saturday, June 28, alongside Figgy Tuna, Post Ruckus, Headspin and Groovy Tuesday.

Dugite release their debut single, Blue & Black, on Wednesday, June 11, with their launch party at Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

