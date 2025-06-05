I Killed The Prom Queen announce 25 year anniversary tour

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Adelaide metalcore band I Killed The Prom Queen have announced a 2025 Australian tour.

The five-piece are set to reunite to hit the stage in Sydney, Brisbane, Newcastle, Melbourne, and Adelaide before playing Metropolis on Saturday, October 11.

I Killed The Prom Queen’s founding members, consisting of vocalist Michael Crafter, guitarists Jona Weinhofen and Kevin Cameron, and drummer JJ Peters, will celebrate their formative years onstage. Honouring the legacy of the late bassist Sean Kennedy will be the band’s one-time vocalist Jamie Hope.

Fans can expect to hear a set spanning the band’s first decade, with hits from their albums Goodbye Means Forever… (2003) and Music for the Recently Deceased (2006), such as Sharks in Your Mouth, Thirty One & Sevens, and Your Shirt Would Look Better With a Columbian Neck-Tie.

Joining them on tour are American mosh metal legends Emmure, Sydney’s fast-rising deathcore killers To The Grave, and Melbourne hardcore outfit Threshold.

Formed in 2000, I Killed The Prom Queen have become a band instrumental in laying the foundations of the metalcore sound. Their 2008 live album Sleepless Nights and City Lights was nominated for Best Independent Hard Rock/Punk Album at the AIR Awards, and the five-piece forged a path for other metal and hardcore bands, such as Parkway Drive and Bring Me The Horizon.

I Killed The Prom Queen bring their 25 Year Anniversary Australian Tour to Metropolis on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

