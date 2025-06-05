Ngalak Nidja Bilya (We Are The River) brings celebration of culture and queerness to The Rechabite

Following its success last year, the NAIDOC Week Queer Fundraiser Ball Ngalak Nidja Bilya (We Are The River) returns to The Rechabite on Saturday, July 12.

Paying homage to First Nations and LGBTQIA+ trailblazers alike, the multi-level fundraiser event will be hosted by Tanesha Bennell (Boorloo Justice).

The night will feature local First Nations DJs and performers headlining the main stage in the hall and market stalls featuring First Nations businesses on the rooftop. Attendees also have the chance to win a best-dressed $1000 cash prize.

The not-for-profit event will see all ticketing profits donated to Voice of Hope, Koya Aboriginal Corporation, and Dumbartung Aboriginal Corporation.

“This ball is an opportunity for learning, dancing, and celebrating all flowing into one exciting and powerful event,” said Tanesha Bennell, Associate Producer and co-founder of Boorloo Justice.

“The theme and title of this event represent the wet season on Noongar Boodja, Makuru, and the deep connection Noongar/First Nations people have with the waterways, specifically on the Derbarl Yerrigan (Swan River) as the resting place of the Noongar creation spirit, the Waugal.”

Bennell also said the event acknowledges the wetlands that existed before colonisation that Perth City sits on today, as well as the queer community.

“We Are the River also recognises the fluidity and ever-flowing nature of queerness and identity and acknowledges the fact that queerness has existed long before us in many different shapes and forms.”

Ngalak Nidja Bilya (We Are the River) hits The Rechabite on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from megatix.com.au

