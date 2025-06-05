Icelandic techno duo Kiasmos bring global tour to Australia

For the first time in eight years, Icelandic electronic dance duo Kiasmos are set to return to Australia for their 2025 global tour.

Consisting of the BAFTA-winning composer Ólafur Arnalds and music producer Janus Rasmussen, Kiasmos will perform a six-date run of shows across Australia, hitting The Rechabite on Wednesday, July 16.

Having not performed live since 2020, the influential techno duo are set to make a huge return onstage, performing hits from their fifteen-year discography. Fans can also expect to hear their latest 2024 album, II, which mixes electronic beats with sonic intensity, with tracks including Burst, Grown and Sailed.

Kiasmos will be joined live by Filipino-Victorian singer and producer Juno Mamba, who fuses dance, electronic, and rock genres together, with his 2022 single, Us, gaining support from DJs including TSHA and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Since 2009, Kiasmos has been making waves in the experimental music scene, soundtracking dancefloors across Europe, Asia, North America and Australia. Their critically acclaimed 2014 debut album, Kiasmos, and EPs Thrown (2012), Looped (2015), Swept (2015), Blurred (2017), and Flown (2024) have seen them perform sets at Beyond the Pale Festival, Fuji Rock Festival, Reeperbahn Festival, and Primavera Sound Festival.

Kiasmos hit The Rechabite on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from therechabite.com.au

Prev x