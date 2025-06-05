Grammy Award–winning pianist Hiromi tunes up for Perth debut

Grammy Award–winning pianist Hiromi is set to make her electrifying Perth debut this year. Performing as part of Perth International Jazz Festival 2025, the acclaimed Japanese composer will play at UWA’s Octagon Theatre on Friday, October 24.

Renowned for her explosive energy, Hiromi fuses jazz, rock, classical and pop into a genre-defying sound that has dazzled audiences around the world since her breakout album, Another Mind.

Joining her on stage is her ensemble, The Piano Quintet, featuring the boundary-pushing, multi-Grammy-nominated PUBLIQuartet. Together, they will perform works from Hiromi’s pandemic-era album Silver Lining Suite.

Hiromi plays Octagon Theatre, UWA, on Friday, October 24, as part of Perth International Jazz Festival 2025. Tickets are on sale now from perthjazzfest.com

