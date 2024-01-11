Summersalt festival brings some of Australia’s finest to the Great Southern

SummerSalt music festival is returning to Western Australia in 2024 with a unique line-up of some of Australia’s finest talent.

Missy Higgins (pictured), Xavier Rudd, Kate Miller-Heidke, and local stars Dulcie will perform in the sweeping vineyards of Castelli Estate in Denmark on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3, during the Labour Day long weekend.

SummerSalt hits Castelli Estate on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to summersaltmusic.com.au

