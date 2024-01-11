Connection, forgiveness, self-reflection, and cats? Comedian Steven Wilson makes Fringe World return

After a successful season of shows across Australia, Scotland, New Zealand and France, award-winning comedian Steven Wilson is hitting Fringe World with not one, but two shows this summer.

After taking out two Weekly Theatre Awards for his show Camino Man in Perth and Adelaide, Wilson brings the critically successful show back to Perth this year, showing at the Theatre at DADAA from Friday, January 19, to Tuesday, January 23. In a show he describes as “deeply personal and reflective,” Wilson shares stories of walking the Camino del Norte, an old pilgrim trail in northern Spain, in 2019, and the lessons he learned along the way.

Fans will then get a second opportunity to enjoy Wilson’s compelling storytelling with his Perth debut of Don’t Touch Me! A Tale of Cats and Hugs! Playing at the Theatre at DADAA from Friday, February 2, to Tuesday, February 6, Wilson shares his reflections on connection, forgiveness, self-reflection, and cats(?!) through storytelling and slides.

With a background in acting and performing arts in Newcastle, having since run away to join the proverbial Fringe festival ‘circus’, Wilson has performed across the world, receiving awards for Best Solo Performance at Dubbo Fringe Festival 2021 and Best New Show at Newcastle Fringe Festival 2021 in the process.

Steven Wilson’s Camino Man shows at the Theatre at DADAA from Friday, January 19, to Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Don’t Touch Me! A Tale of Cats and Hugs! shows at the Theatre at DADAA from Friday, February 2, to Tuesday, February 6, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to fringeworld.com.au

Prev x Next →