Auckland indie rockers The Beths are hitting The Rosemount

Before taking a break from touring to work on their next album, Auckland’s The Beths will return to Australia for one final tour in support of their third album Expert In A Dying Field. The tour lands at Rosemount Hotel on Monday, March 4.

Since their last trip to Australia for Laneway 2023, the four-piece spent the remainder of the year playing iconic festivals like Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, Newport Folk Festival and supporting artists like The National, The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie throughout North America.

The third studio album from The Beths, Expert In A Dying Field was named one of 2022’s best releases by the likes of Pitchfork, The Ringer, Stereogum and more. Surrounding its release, The Beths were profiled by Rolling Stone, Document Journal, The Big Takeover among others, made their U.S. television debut on CBS Saturday Morning and performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR.

The Beths play Rosemount Hotel on Monday, March 4, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au

