Strings Attached Festival returns to Margaret River for weekend of guitar-fuelled entertainment

Back for its highly anticipated fourth year, Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival will bring together players, makers, and enthusiasts of the stringed persuasion for a weekend of guitar-fuelled entertainment in Margaret River from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

Featuring many of Australia’s most prominent guitarists and luthiers, the 2023 festival will offer live performances, exhibitions, and demos from guitar makers, retailers, gear manufacturers and distributors; plus workshops, masterclasses, and panel Q&As with artists and luthiers in what is set to be an enormous conversion of guitar nuts and music lovers from around the country.

Initial artist announcements for the 2023 festival include Grammy Award-winning Larry Mitchell (USA), Michael Fix (QLD) Golden Guitar winner, the distinctive sounds of Tracey Barnett, French jazz and swing virtuosos La Mauvaise Réputation (VIC), Duende Indalo, Victoria Palermo and more.

Performers, presenters, and exhibitors will be continually announced over the coming weeks, with the full program to be revealed soon.

Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival hits Margaret River from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from stringsattachedfestival.com.au

Prev x Next »