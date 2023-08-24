Gareth Liddiard launches ‘Strange Tourist’ anniversary solo tour, fundraising initiative for Fiona Kitschin

Gareth Liddiard, revered songwriter and frontman of acclaimed Australian acts The Drones and Tropical Tropical Fu*k Storm, has announced a solo tour of Australia. The tour will celebrate the 13th anniversary of Liddiard’s solo album Strange Tourist, while also raising funds to support TFS bass player and singer Fiona Kitschin as she undergoes treatment for cancer.

“As you guys know, late last year Fi was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and has been getting treatment since January,” said Liddiard upon revealing the tour news. “We were given an initial plan that took her treatment up to late October 2023; however, a few weeks ago, we received the news that she will now have to undertake treatment until the end of April 2024, which has completely fu*ked us up financially.”

“We have had to cancel eighteen months of international touring for TFS and are doing what we can here in Australia around Fi’s treatment to play shows, and I will be heading out on a solo tour this November.”

“When we first announced Fi’s diagnosis, we were inundated with offers of help, which we truly appreciate, but wanted to wait to take those up until we really needed it. And now we really need it.”

“We have set up a Go Fund Me that you can access here if you feel inclined or can’t make it to the solos shows,” he said. “We really appreciate all of your love and support, Fi is staying strong and positive and she will see you all on the other side once we get her all fixed up. And I’ll be seeing some of you in Australia in November.”

Why the 13-year anniversary? Well Joyful Noise are reissuing Strange Tourist on vinyl “because you guys demanded someone do it, and 13 is a really lucky number that everyone else fails to celebrate” said Liddiard. The re-issue hits stores on Friday, August 25.

Recorded in 2010 by Burke Reid, Strange Tourist is the stripped-down acoustic offering from Gareth Liddiard, the frontman of cult acts Tropical Fu*k Storm, The Drones and Springtime. The reissue is a double gatefold vinyl featuring remastered audio by Aaron Cupples and new album art. Australian fans will be able to see Strange Tourist in live form, intertwined with musings and stories delivered in a fashion only Gareth Liddiard can.

Gareth Liddiard plays The Rechabite on Thursday, November 9, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tropicalfuckstormrecords.com To support the Go Fund Me initiative for Fiona Kitschin, head to gofundme.com

