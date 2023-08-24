Premiere: Perth power pop group Rinehearts share new video ‘Could You Would You’

Local power pop group Rinehearts have announced their second album Full Bloom will be released on Friday, October 13. To mark the occasion, they have dropped the new single and video Could You Would You.

Could You Would You gives fans a taste of what they can expect from Rinehearts’ upcoming album, which is out through Cheersquad Records & Tapes in Australia and New Zealand, and venerable power pop institutions Kool Kat and Rock Indiana in the US and Spain. Channelling classic Teenage Fanclub and prime Fountains of Wayne, Could You Would You blends lush harmonies with the warm presence of instrumental sounds.

Could You Would You is also the formal introduction of the band’s new guitarist Aidan Gordon. With a background that includes The Autumn Isles, The Mackerels, The Reductors, Tenderhooks and 6s and 7s, just to name a few, Aidan is, according to Rinehearts’ main man Benny Ward, “an incredible guitarist and the loveliest guy on the planet” and he “fits the band like a glove.”

In more exciting news, Rinehearts have also announced their Full Bloom tour, taking in shows in Victoria and WA in October. The tour kicks off at Seasonal Brewery in Maylands on Saturday, October 21 with Zerodent, Dead Tooth Hottie and Paranoias. Rinehearts will then head over to Victoria for four shows in late October, before returning for the tour’s final gig at The Fire Station in Busselton on Saturday, November 25.

Rinehearts worked with legendary musician/songwriter/producer Dom Mariani (The Stems/DM3/The Some Loves/ Datura4) on production duties for the new recordings. Rinehearts said working with their hometown hero – who is also a major player in international power pop circles – was “a dream come true” and the resulting recording is beautifully realised with the “perfect combination of gorgeous tones, fizzy energy and amazing tunes.”

Rinehearts have been powering out the pop since forming in 2016, with the band members’ pedigrees including two notable Perth bands.

Benny Ward (guitar/vocals) and Mitch Long (bass) were formally members of high-energy rock ’n’ rollers Screwtop Detonators, who rode the rock wave in the mid-00s to international semi-prominence and were even the subject of an award-winning feature documentary, filmed over a ten-year period, called Meal Tickets.

Around the same time, drummer Ross Di Blasio was a member of Snowman, who released three acclaimed albums, toured with the likes of The Drones and Wolfmother, and eventually relocated to London before disbanding in 2011.

Full Bloom will follow on from Rinehearts’ first EP Try Your Luck, which they released within months of forming, and the living room-recorded debut album Can’t Do Nothing in 2019.

Rinehearts’ second album Full Bloom is out Friday, October 13, 2023 and is available for pre-order now at cheersquadrecordstapes.bandcamp.com Check out the video for Could You Would You below.

