Alex G returns down under for long-awaited headline tour

US singer-songwriter Alex G will make his long-awaited return down under for a series of headline shows this December. With the pandemic postponing his last planned visit in 2020, Perth fans will be the first to catch Alex G live this time when the tour kicks off at Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, December 5.

Alex G is the stage alias of Alex Giannascoli, a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has won fans across the world with his unique brand of intimate lo-fi pop. As a teenager Giannascoli wrote and recorded music in his bedroom. He released his home-recorded label debut, DSU, in 2014 via Orchid Tapes before signing to Domino Records for the follow-up Beach Music.

Beach Music and its 2017 follow-up Rocket landed on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart, while 2019’s House of Sugar saw him debut on Billboard’s Emerging Artists, Top Alternative Albums, and Independent Albums charts. House of Sugar was named one of the best albums of 2019 by GQ, Esquire, Pitchfork, The Guardian and more.

Alex G released his ninth studio album God Save the Animals in 2022. He followed the album’s release with a sold out headline tour across North America.

Alex G plays Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, August 30 from frontiertouring.com

