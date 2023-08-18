Everybody get up: Five are bringing their Greatest Hits tour to Perth

UK boy band Five (aka 5ive) are bringing their Greatest Hits Australian Tour to Perth. Fans can get down to Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, March 14, 2024 to catch all of Five’s biggest hits live, including Keep On Movin, Everybody Get Up, When the Lights Go Out, If Ya Getting’ Down, Got The Feelin’ and more.

They will be joined by special guests Sister2Sister (aka S2S), comprised of Aussie pop sisters Christine and Sharon Muscat who will perform smash hits like Sister and Whats a Girl To Do?

Joining as DJ and host for the evening is “captain good vibes himself” Levins.

Five’s Greatest Hits Australian Tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Tickets are on sale Monday, August 21 from rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au

