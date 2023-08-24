Side Splitter Comedy Festival is back this spring

Side Splitter Comedy Festival is back this year, returning to Memorial Hall in Hamilton Hill over the two weekends of October 6-7 and October 13-14.

Presented by the City of Cockburn and produced by Ronan Freeburn (Caustic Content), the 2023 program features 16 events, including comedy galas, showcases, split bills, and solo shows, including two AUSLAN-friendly performances.

Festival highlights include The Project and Would I Lie to You Australia‘s Dave Thornton on Friday, October 6, Most Outstanding Show nominee at 2023’s Melbourne Comedy Festival, Tom Ballard on Friday, October 13, and two-time Best Comedy winner at the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Awards, Ivan Aristeguieta on Saturday, October 14.

The program features another 16 other acts including Famous Sharron, Rove McManus, Janelle Koenig, Peter Rowsthorn, The Motherhood, and more.

Side Splitter Comedy Festival hits Hamilton Hill Memorial Hall on October 6-7 and 13-14. Tickets are on sale now at www.sidesplitter.com.au

