“Stick with us” RTRFM’s subscriber drive Radiothon returns in 2023

RTRFM‘s annual subscription drive Radiothon is back this year, as the independent radio station calls on their loyal listeners to listen, subscribe and donate, to help keep the station on the airwaves for many years to come.

Now in its 46th year, RTRFM is asking listeners to “Stick With Us” in 2023; a call out to listeners to continue supporting the station in any capacity that they can.

“RTRFM has been a beloved fixture of WA music, culture and community since 1977, and we fully intend to stick around for many more years to come,” said RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo. “But that can only happen with the help of the very loyal RTRFM community. So we’re asking people to ‘stick with us’ and subscribe or donate whatever they can in 2023.”

Radiothon is an annual celebration of local arts, music and culture in which presenters and volunteers unite to work together and raise funds that are essential in keeping RTRFM on-air. Across ten days, Radiothon will feature special guests, huge giveaways and more.

The funds raised through subscriptions and donations play a vital role in covering essential expenses for RTRFM, such as licensing fees, presenter training fees, equipment and staffing costs that enable the station to continue broadcasting.

Radiothon kicks off at 6am on Friday, August 11 from The Bird with a live edition of Breakfast with Pam, followed by the massive annual Radiothon Party in Northbridge on Saturday, August 12. The four-venue, five-stage party will take over The Rechabite (Main Hall, Goodwill Club, Hello Rooftop), The Bird, Astral Weeks and Ezra Pound with more than 30 WA artists including Last Quokka, Nervous, Ningaloo Records, Anna Schneider and more.

Those who subscribe to RTRFM during Radiothon go in the running to win a major prize, this year ranging from holiday getaways, dining vouchers, tickets to events all throughout the year and more.

Subscriptions start at $30, and subscribers are eligible for exclusive benefits including free entry to events and discounts from business supporters. You can also donate to the station, and donations greater than $2 are tax deductible. All those who contribute during Radiothon are eligible for ‘thank you’ gifts from partners, including The Bird, Bossman Coffee and Luna Palace Cinemas.

During Radiothon, participants also have a unique opportunity to show their support for both local businesses and RTRFM in a single act. Community members can visit ten local bars, such as Astral Weeks, Bassendean Hotel, Naber, The Corner Dairy, and others, and enjoy a beer from one of their ‘karma kegs,’ where a portion of each sale goes directly to RTRFM.

Alternatively, for those keen on staying active and rejuvenating their bodies, The Yoga Alternative will be hosting a yoga class on Tuesday, August 15 with an all WA music playlist, and all proceeds donated to the station.

Radiothon 2023 runs from Friday, August 11 until Sunday, August 20, 2023. You can subscribe or donate now at rtrfm.com.au Tickets for RTRFM’s Radiothon Party are on sale now at rtrfm.oztix.com.au

Prev x Next »