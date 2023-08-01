Peter Hook & The Light return to play Joy Division and New Order classics

Peter Hook & The Light are set to perform both New Order and Joy Division’s Substance compilations, sequentially and in their entirety in Australia and New Zealand next year. The tour hits Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Released in 1987 New Order’s Substance features the 12-inch mixes and B-sides of all their singles including Blue Monday, Bizarre Love Triangle, Temptation, Ceremony and True Faith.

Released in 1988 Joy Division’s Substance features all the non album singles Transmission, Atmosphere (and B-Side She’s Lost Control) and Love Will Tear Us Apart plus Warsaw, Digital and Dead Souls.

Joy Division co-founder and bassist Peter Hook was part of the band for the entirety of their four-year career before going on to co-found New Order with his surviving Joy Division bandmates. This tour will celebrate the legacy and influence of both bands.

Peter Hook & The Light play Astor Theatre on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 4 from premier.ticketek.com.au

