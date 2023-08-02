Pendulum announce massive hometown arena show

Pendulum are heading on tour to play five huge headline shows across Australia and New Zealand this year. The tour includes a massive hometown show at Perth’s RAC Arena on Sunday, October 8.

With three Platinum albums to their name so far including 2005 debut Hold Your Colour and a UK #1 and #2 for 2010’s Immersion and 2008’s In Silico, the Perth-born drum and bass/rock band – comprised of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillien, Peredur ap Gwynedd and KJ Sawka – are one of Australia’s most successful musical exports, having sold over a million albums in the UK alone.

Last performing on Australian and New Zealand shores in early 2021, today’s tour news comes in the wake of Pendulum’s current single, their first new material in over two years – Halo, featuring Matt Tuck, lead singer of emo rockers Bullet For My Valentine.

“When it comes to Pendulum, I’ve always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with Halo, we’ve gotten closer than ever before,” said frontman Rob Swire about the new single.

Pendulum are a renowned live band, selling out global arena tours and playing to thousands across main stage festival performances from Glastonbury, Creamfields, Coachella, Rock Am Ring, Reading, Leeds and more.

Joining Pendulum at all dates is fellow Perth’s own drum and bass legend ShockOne, aka Karl Thomas. After wrapping up a nine-date European tour in March and five shows in the US in May, Thomas returns with latest track Heart On Fire featuring Pauline Kerr.

Pendulum play RAC Arena on Sunday, October 8, 2023, Tickets are on sale Monday, August 7 from premier.ticketek.com.au

